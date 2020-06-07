SC skydiver killed during landing sequence mishap

A skydiver in South Carolina is dead following a failed landing sequence on Saturday.

Skydive Carolina released a statement saying a 20-year-old man was killed around 7 p.m. on Saturday during the landing sequence when the skydiver collided with a plane.

This is the fifth death in six years at Skydive Carolina, according to our records. Some of the past notable reasons the company has given for the prior mishaps include human error, collision with another skydiver, and a failed parachute maneuver.

“We are devastated by this loss. We are a tight knit community living out our passions, but losing anyone hurts deeply. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased and our community,” owner Danny Smith said.

