CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A second victim has died from a Chester County shooting on March 6, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting occurred off of James F Wherry Road and Harvey Neely Road in northern Chester County. Upon arrival, deputies found one victim deceased and four others with serious injuries.

Shonta Neely, 31, was one of the four with substantial injuries. She died as a result of her injuries Wednesday.

The shooter, Vangereil Miller, 30, is still considered to be armed and dangerous by deputies.

He has received new charges for murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a firearm by a violent felon.

Midlands CrimeStoppers is offering $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of Miller.

You can submit a tip here.