SC mom charged with killing 6-year-old child on Thanksgiving, sheriff says

Chester County

by: Walter Hermann

CHESTER COUNTY, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Chester County mother has been charged with murder after shooting her six-year-old child with a rifle, the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Deputies responded to calls around 6 p.m. last Thursday regarding gunshots at 7134 Old Douglas Road in Blackstock, which borders Fairfield and Chester counties.

When deputies arrived, they were told the gunshot wound victim was a 6-year-old child and had been transported to the hospital by a grandparent, according to the sheriff’s report. The suspect arrested and charged is 31-year-old Chester resident Mary Roseborough.

The sheriff’s report indicated that Roseborough had been struggling from drug addiction and had been hunting deer with the rifle in a nearby wooded area.

SLED is assisting and this is an active investigation.

