SC man who contacted juveniles via Snapchat faces sex misconduct charges: Sheriff

CHESTER COUNTY, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A South Carolina man has been charged after kissing and inappropriately touching a minor, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday.

Sumter resident Graham Waldron, 22, has been charged with criminal sexual misconduct with a minor.

Deputies say on October 17 around 1 a.m., Waldron made contact with three juveniles via Snapchat, and traveled to their location, a home nearly two hours away in Richburg, South Carolina, according to documents released by the sheriff. Kissing and inappropriate touching took place and then Waldron left, according to the police report.

Parents were in the home during the incident but were unaware until they were later notified by the juveniles, according to the report.

The suspect was arrested on Friday, October 29th.