CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The National Weather Service confirmed Wednesday that an EF0 tornado touched down in Chester County during Monday’s severe weather.

The NWS said the EF0 tornado reached speeds of 75 MPH and traveled about .44 miles from 6:34 p.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday, May 23, in Chester County.

NWS said the tornado touched down near Dewitt Road west of Great Falls, South Carolina.

The tornado moved northeast causing damage to trees and uprooting some before lifting about one-half mile northeast of Dewitt Road.

Thankfully, no injuries or fatalities were reported.