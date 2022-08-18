CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Chester County Council says the county has more projects this year than they’ve ever had, and the need for housing comes with that.

Several plans have been submitted, with some approved, for rezoning residential areas to industrial zones and other land rezoned for multi-family housing developments.

“We really enjoy being around nature, we enjoy being able to see the stars at night, we enjoy the quiet, and these are things that are quickly disappearing,” Meredith Marvel told QCN.

For Marvel, Chester County is a very peaceful area. She’s been here for more than 20 years now, running a sheep farm. But the calmness of the area may be in jeopardy.

If you’re driving down Rodman street, you’ll see a bright orange sign notifying Chester neighbors that there’s a plan to rezone a piece of 180-acre land of a minimum two-acre residential housing land to a high-density planned development area.

It’s one of several locations a part of a massive development haul of upwards of 4000 new homes in the county.

“We’re not afraid of development, and we’d be quite happy to have two-acre home sites, which is what it’s zoned for here; I think that would be a good fit for with our neighborhood, I think that would be a good fit for with our neighborhood,” Marvel said. “But putting in a high-density development like that just doesn’t fit.. we don’t want to lose what so many people moved to Chester for, which was this rural lifestyle.”

This is one of the maps neighbors have seen:

It shows the approved, and proposed developments and how many homes are planned.

Several neighbors attended a planning development meeting on Tuesday to hear about the proposals.

“People want the benefits of economic development, but they’re not welcoming of the conditions that go along with that,” said District 2 Chester County Councilman Mike Vaughn.

He says the council and other boards and groups have been meeting to discuss any worries about infrastructure and overall cost.

“We ask them do we have the capacity for this and how is this going to work? What’s the impact going to be, and we try to make informed decisions.”

Vaughn says they haven’t discussed impact fees yet but have discussed developer’s agreements that would help pay for the development.