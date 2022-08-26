CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday night in Chester County, according to SC Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened around 9:20 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, on Highway 72 near Highway 909, seven miles north of the City of Chester.

Troopers said the accident involved a 2000 Harley Davidson motorcycle. They said the person suffered serious injuries after traveling off the right side of the northbound side of Highway 72.

The motorcyclist was found in a ditch, troopers said. They were rushed to a nearby hospital where they passed away from their injuries.

The identity of the person has not been released at this time.