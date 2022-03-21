CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect who was wanted in multiple jurisdictions including Mecklenburg and Gaston counties was arrested following a high-speed police chase in Chester County.

Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop around 1:30 a.m. Monday, March 21, near mile marker 62 on Interstate-77. While pulled over, both passengers in the vehicle stepped out and the car sped off and a high-speed pursuit ensued reaching speeds in excess of 130 MPH, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver, later identified as Christopher Scott Mackins, was able to briefly elude law enforcement.

Deputies along with members of the South Carolina Highway Patrol canvassed the area and spotted Mackins and his vehicle a short time later.

A second chase ensued and the suspect ultimately was arrested after briefly attempting to run away on Columbia Street in Chester. A drone team and a K-9 team assisted in the capture, the report indicated.

Mackins will be charged with failure to stop for a blue light and driving under suspension. The suspect is also wanted in multiple counties listed below: