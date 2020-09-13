Homicide investigation at Last Call bar in Chester County

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a homicide that occurred this weekend.
Officials with the Great Falls police department responded to calls Saturday night around 11:30 p.m. to Last Call bar, located in Great Falls.
At this time no arrests have been made and details on the victims in this case have not been released.
This is a developing story and remains an active investigation. We’ll have more on this story as it comes into the newsroom.
Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!