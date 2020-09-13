Homicide investigation at Last Call bar in Chester County

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a homicide that occurred this weekend.

Officials with the Great Falls police department responded to calls Saturday night around 11:30 p.m. to Last Call bar, located in Great Falls.

At this time no arrests have been made and details on the victims in this case have not been released.

This is a developing story and remains an active investigation. We’ll have more on this story as it comes into the newsroom.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android