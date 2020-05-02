High speed I-77 chase ends with York County wreck

A suspect is recovering from a crash after fleeing police in Chester County on Thursday, according to authorities.

The chase began in Richland County and continued into Chester on I-77, the police report indicated. Vehicle speeds exceeded 100 mph and several times the suspect attempted to ram deputies with his vehicle, causing minor damage to multiple patrol cars.

The chase ended in York County with the suspect losing control of the vehicle after being blocked by a deputy.

Chester Sheriff

Lexington resident Glen Adams was arrested and faces multiple charges including reckless driving. Adams and a passenger were transferred to Piedmont Medical in Rock Hill with minor injuries.