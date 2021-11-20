Have You Seen Him? Chester County man has been missing since Friday

CHESTER COUNTY, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Chester County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

84-year-old Jack Matthews was last seen on Friday around 2 p.m. on Saluda Road near his home. He was believed to have been heading to Rock Hill doctor’s appointment and was driving a 2018 white Ford Escape with a South Carolina license plate tag PMA929. He has known cognitive issues and is believed to be a diabetic.

He is described as 5’9″ weighing 150 pounds.

Deputies say anyone with information is encouraged to call 9-1-1.