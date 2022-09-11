CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Four people were killed and two others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash early Sunday morning caused by a wrong-way driver, emergency officials said.

According to Richburg Fire and Rescue, the fatal accident happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, along Interstate-77 southbound at the Chester-York County line.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

As firefighters arrived at the scene, they found three vehicles, with one overturned. One driver was entrapped and was seriously injured. Emergency officials said this person did not survive their injuries.

Crews said three people had been ejected and one person was severely injured inside a third vehicle. A total of four deaths and two injuries were reported in this serious crash.

Richburg Fire-Rescue

Richburg Fire-Rescue

Richburg Fire-Rescue

Richburg Fire-Rescue

Due to the location and the severity of the multi-vehicle accident, a Piedmont EMS unit and Oakdale Fire responded from York County, Richburg Fire and Rescue said.

We can’t thank the crews from Oakdale for the assistance on scene and with the closure of I-77 south. This was an avoidable incident that was caused by a wrong-way driver. We asked that you leave any judgment and harsh words out as this person also passed and they have family that will struggle with a loss as well. Our prayers are with all involved! Richburg Fire and Rescue

The Chester County Corner’s Office, South Carolina Highway Patrol, and MAIT team also assisted.

We also have to thank Dewayne with JDS Parcel for grabbing the fire extinguisher out of his tractor-trailer and stopping the fire before we arrived! Your attempts to assist and your amazing compassion did not go unrecognized! Richburg Fire and Rescue

This incident had all southbound traffic closed on I-77 for seven hours, authorities said.