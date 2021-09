CHESTER COUNTY, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An experienced skydiver has died following an incident in Chester County, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.

The victim, who is not being identified other than being listed as an elderly male, landed near James F Wherry Road and Darby Road. Skydive Carolina reported the incident on Saturday around 12:30 p.m.

It is unclear at this time if the skydiver suffered a medical issue, or if this was an accident.

This is an active investigation.