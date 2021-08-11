Ex-Chester HS teacher charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

CHESTER COUNTY, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A former Chester High School teacher turned himself in on Wednesday and faces charges involving the sexual exploitation of a minor, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday.

Former Chester High School teacher Zachary Parisher, 25, turned himself into authorities on Wednesday

He faces first-degree charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators in Chester County discovered that around July 11, Parisher engaged in a social media chatroom with someone he knew to be a minor female and in that conversation engaged in sexually explicit discussions including a request for photos, according to a warrant.

On July 30 detectives discovered Parisher received sexually explicit photos from a female juvenile on his cell phone. The victim met Parisher at a Chester High School soccer match and knew him as a teacher from the school.

The victim told authorities Parisher had initially commented on a photo she posted of herself in a bathing suit on social media, according to the sheriff’s report.

The school also released a statement.

Today the Chester County School District received notification of a staff member who was arrested by the Chester County Sheriff’s Office and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor. We are in full cooperation with our law enforcement partners and will defer all questions about the investigation to CCSO. The staff member in question is no longer employed with the District.