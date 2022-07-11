CHESTER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A former Chester County sheriff was sentenced to 46 months in prison on Monday after being found guilty in a federal corruption trial.

Before Monday’s sentencing hearing, Alex Underwood faced the possibility of spending at least 20 years in prison on charges brought against him during trial in April 2021. Those charges included conspiracy, wire fraud, deprivation of rights, and federal program theft.

Several people spoke up on Underwood’s behalf Monday, including his family and friends, ministers, and other community members, begging and pleading with the judge to let Underwood go and not send him to prison.

Although Underwood spoke emotionally at the hearing and even compared himself to actor Andy Griffith’s famous TV role as Sheriff Andy Taylor in ‘The Andy Griffith Show,’ he refused to admit guilt in the case.

Underwood said that there was no way in the world he would violate anyone’s civil rights. He’s referring to Kevin Simpson, who said at trial that Underwood and his deputies physically restrained him and unlawfully arrested him.

Underwood also said in regards to the fraud and conspiracy allegations that he never took anything in his life and that he never forced anyone to do anything, referring to the officers who worked on his home while on duty.

Underwood served as Sheriff of Chester County from 2012 until 2019. The felony convictions ended his 35-year law enforcement career. He was also the 13th sheriff in South Carolina since 2010 to be convicted of crimes.

After being sentenced, Underwood was allowed to leave the courtroom and does not have to surrender himself until September 1 at the earliest.