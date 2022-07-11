CHESTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who was driving erratically struck another vehicle resulting in the death of a young child, South Carolina Highway Patrol and Richburg Fire & Rescue said Monday.

Emergency crews responded to calls regarding the accident around 5:30 p.m. Sunday on I-77 northbound.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

An initial investigation revealed that Jason Palmer, 35, of Charlotte, was driving erratically and struck an SUV that was traveling in the same direction, sending the SUV off the roadway and into a tree, resulting in the death of a young child, Richburg Fire and Rescue said.

The driver of the SUV and two other passengers were also injured in the crash.

Credit: Chester County Detention Center

“A young life was taken,” the Richburg Fire Department said in a statement. “This is a traumatic experience for everyone involved, but it is devastating to the family!”

Palmer’s vehicle went into oncoming traffic, causing several other vehicles to crash, officials said.

He has been charged with felony DUI involving death.

SCHP, Chester EMS, and Chester Fire were among the departments that responded to the scene.