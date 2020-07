An investigation is underway in Chester County after a body was found , local officials said on Wednesday.

Chester County Sheriff’s deputies along with the York County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls near the Lowry’s area of Chester County.

SLED and the coroner’s office were also on the scene.

It is unclear at this time how the person died.

This is a developing story and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.

