Chester man charged with animal cruelty

A man in Chester County, South Carolina is facing charges on animal cruelty following an investigation, local officials said on Wednesday.

Fort Lawn resident Sylvester Carter Jr. faces two counts of torture and ill treatment of animals.

Officials say they executed a search warrant and seized approximately 51 dogs on August 3.

Carter faces a maximum of five years in prison on each charge.

This remains an active investigation. The investigation was conducted by Chester County Animal Care and Enforcement and the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

