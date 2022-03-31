CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Chances are if you’ve walked by the Chester County War Memorial Building and have seen these monuments, you’ve probably read these names, but you don’t know who they are.

“We have the liberties today because these men were willing to put their life on the line.”

Roxann James is working to change that. She’s spearheading a new project in partnership with Chester County Veterans’ Affairs.

“We are trying to find a picture for every name listed on this monument. We have one picture of Henry Nunery who lived in the Edgemoor area, but we’d love to have a picture of all these gentlemen,” James says.

The plan is to create a mural of each Korean War Veteran with Chester County ties on the wall inside of the War Memorial Building. They would like to get copies of the pictures you have, pictures of men and women who either died or went missing in action.

“Now these men died about 1950-53 during the Korean War, so, it’s been a long time ago. A lot of families have died out, a lot of families have moved away from Chester, but we’re hoping that there may be a friend of the family that still may have a picture,” she says.

James is a five-year Air Force Veteran and was a part of the North Carolina National Guard from 1988 until she retired in 2002. She says she hopes this will spark more conversation about the men and women who died or went missing in action.

“It was called the Korean Conflict, it really wasn’t ever called the Korean War. It’s kind of like the Forgotten War,” James says.

For James, this project is special. She says her father was on the frontline fighting in the Korean War.

“So, I kind of feel empathy with these family members of these men, and I know they would like their images displayed somewhere. I think we owe them, and we owe their families because that wife or that mother sat at home worrying about their husband or their son and just praying that they come home safely.”

They already have a few pictures of Vietnam veterans, created by a Chester County resident, but they’re always looking for more.

Right now, there is no deadline for the project to be completed, however, the faster they receive the pictures, the faster the mural can be completed. For more information, you can contact Joy S. Yarborough at jyarborough@chestercounty.org or call (803) 385-6157.