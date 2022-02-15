Chester County Schools hold community meeting ahead of bond referendum vote

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — $263 million dollars. That’s how much money the Chester County School District is asking to borrow in order to build or renovate six new schools.

“Another key priority for me is that we have safe and secure facilities, as you all know we’ve had shootings and things across our country and its one thing that we hope and pray that we don’t have in Chester County but again as superintendent I’ll go ahead and tell you that our campuses are not 100% secure,” says Chester County Schools Superintendent Dr. Antwon Sutton.

Dr. Antwon Sutton says the county is growing and he wants to make sure the school district follows suit. Three high schools, Chester High, Lewisville High, Great Falls High could see renovations to the buildings and athletic improvements like javelin and pole vault spaces, concession stands and new practice fields.

Chester County Career Center could also move into Phase 2 and 3 of its renovation. Lewisville Elementary and Great Falls Elementary are also included in the project proposal.

Some folks aren’t happy.

“Things should’ve been fixed years ago and they were just put off and put off, so of course, now they’re at the point where it can’t be fixed. But they come along with these ideas and these plans and yet they think that it’s going to draw teachers in and it’s going draw new people, it’s not. A fancy building and a fancy school is not the answer,” Joma Michels said.

Joma Michels says she’s also worried about the amount of money it’ll cost her and other taxpayers. If your home is valued at $100,000, you should expect to pay $406 a year for the project. And cars valued at $10k, the potential tax increase is almost $61 a year.

“It’s going to be quite a costly project but if presented right I think it will help the education of our children in this county,” Thomas Barnes says.

The Barnes family says they have a few more questions about the proposed projects but overall, they like the idea. We asked them what they would vote for if they had to cast a ballot right now.

“As a graduate of Lewisville I’d probably go ahead and vote for it but as a business owner, it’s going to make a tremendous impact on our tax bill in the county,” Thomas says.

“As far as me, I would probably vote no still,” says Janice Barnes.

The meeting today was just one of the three community meetings the district plans to have to get community input on the bond referendum proposal. The vote will happen in May.