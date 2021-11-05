Chester County school officials address ‘disturbing video’ involving high school students

CHESTER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Chester County School District officials are speaking out after a “disturbing video” made the rounds on social media that involved multiple Lewisville High School students engaging in “hateful” conversation.

Superintendent Antwon Sutton said he was disappointed to have learned about the video.

“I was made aware of a disturbing video circulating on social media involving multiple students engaging in conversation that was inappropriate, hateful and playing lightly on a very serious issue,” Sutton said.

He that racial slurs and obscene language were used throughout the video.

“I want to make our community aware that this type of behavior is completely appalling and unacceptable. These actions not only hurt us as individuals but hurt Chester County School District as a whole,” Sutton added.

The superintendent said he understood the outrage felt by the community but said the words were not a reflection of the “collective beliefs” of students and staff.

Sutton said the students involved in the video would face disciplinary action but he could not disclose anything specific.

According to the CCSD Board policy, the punishment could include suspension or something greater depending on the severity of the situation.

Sutton said the district will create safe spaces on school campuses for students to speak freely and help the district move forward.