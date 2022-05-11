CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A vote will take place Saturday in Chester County on a $263 million school bond referendum.

The proposed bond is for several projects, including a new Chester and Lewisville High School, upgrades to schools in the Great Falls community, athletics upgrades and more.

This is the district’s third attempt for a bond. One bond failed in 2020 and another in 2018. If the bond passes, there will be a tax increase.

When you drive through Chester County, you’re bound to see the signs.

Chester county school district Superintendent Dr. Antwon Sutton says the responsibility for upkeep of schools falls on the taxpayers to bring generational change for the county.

“Our buildings are 1968, 19 early 72s, 74, those over 50-year-old buildings and they’re in need of replacement for our students,” said Superintendent Dr. Antwon Sutton.

But the request for millions of dollars has split the county in half. Some want the new repairs, while others like Karen Hill says after doing some research, there’s other ways to spend money in the district.

“So, to me I’m all for new schools, but I think we need to get our teachers and our children to a better educated level to support the magnitude of the school they’re wanting to build,” said Hill who is voting no to the referendum.

Two Lewisville High School freshmen say even though they’ve got three more years in the district, they’d vote no to the referendum as well.

“I mean I feel it’s not good because I mean I like my school now, but I just feel like we need better education,” says freshmen Clarissa Reynolds.

“I feel like we need better school supplies better than a new school,” her friend said.

The “vote no” crowd doesn’t consume the county, there’s a group of about 20 people urging people to think about the future and vote yes to the referendum.

Angela W. Boyd is a former teacher in the district, she says as schools get older and technology improves, it makes it harder for students and teachers to keep up.

“We want our children to prosper, presently, the technological upgrades that are needed cannot be housed in the present structures that we have, our schools, especially Chester High school, has a failing roof system which the school district would only continue to put funding into something that cannot be repaired,” Boyd said.

The district said the potential tax impact on a home valued at $100,000 dollars would be estimated at about $406.00 dollars a year. District officials said this would be a gradual increase over the course of the construction and as more funds are borrowed.

The vote is set for May 14, 2022. There will be two questions on the bond referendum ballot. The first question includes all the facilities’ construction. The second question will include athletic upgrades and improvements which include regulation size tracks and more.

Question 2 cannot pass without question 1 passing, but question 1 can pass on its own.