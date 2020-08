Four employees at the Chester County Jail have tested positive for the coronavirus, Fox 46 learned on Sunday.

The Sheriff’s office says that two of the workers no longer have COVID-19 and have since returned to work.

Chester reported a total of 737 confirmed cases as of Sunday and overall South Carolina has 105,466 cases and 2,165 related deaths.

