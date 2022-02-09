Chester County awarded nearly $600k to help fight drug addiction

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Chester County officials said Wednesday the county was awarded a grant of nearly $600,000 to help “revolutionize” the fight against drug addiction.

Officials said the Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant and Substance Abuse Program Grant awarded the county $599,000 to change the way overdose victims and incarcerated people suffering from drug addiction are handled in Chester County.

The grant will help provide diversion programs for people addicted to drugs ad an alternative to entering the criminal justice system.

It will also provide Medication Assisted Treatment, counseling and case management services to the Chester County Detention Center.

Authorities said the grant provides NARCAN (Naloxone) to law enforcement and other first responders.

Drug Takeback Programs will also be expanded across the county.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office announced plans to share details about the grant at a news conference on February 15 at 9:30 a.m.