CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It didn’t end with a blowout, it ended with a blackout. The Chester and Lancaster football game will start again Saturday afternoon after an unexpected outage.

Queen City News caught up with Chester and Lancaster High coaches about keeping the players ‘in the game mode.’

The Lancaster High School Bruins and the Chester High Cyclones have some unfinished business on the field.

During their first game on Thursday night, a transformer blew, cutting the lights out in the third quarter.

“Well actually, we didn’t see or hear anything, like I didn’t hear the transformer blow or anything like that. I just remembered we had just scored and we were lined up getting ready to kick a field goal and the lights went out,” Marcus Surratt, head football coach of Lancaster High, explained.

“Yeah, we heard it. It happened years ago when I was here the first time so we had an idea what might be wrong,” Victor Floyd, head football coach of Chester High, said.

Surratt said referees took care of the players on the field, while coaches secured the players on the sideline. The game was called in the third quarter with just over six minutes left in the quarter with Lancaster leading 18-7.

With about 18 minutes left in the game now, it is a matter of keeping the players in game day mode. Coaches say a lot can happen in 16 minutes.

“It’s kind of hard to stay in the same game mode but what it does for us, with us being behind going into the game, it kind of gives us the opportunity to look at some of the things we were doing wrong and correct them,” Coach Floyd said.

“We tell all of the guys, the score is back to 0-0. Once you drive that point home and you get everybody on the same page, it’s just like starting a new game over again,” Coach Surratt explained.