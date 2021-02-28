Two murder suspects caught after body found in Chester County Sunday morning

Chester County Sheriff

CHESTER COUNTY, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Police have arrested two murder suspects after a search took place for a few hours in Chester County on Sunday.

Local officials said on Sunday that a body was discovered in a wooded area around 1 a.m. on Sunday near Woods Road in Chester. SLED was called in to assist and this ultimately turned into a homicide investigation, the police report indicated.

An initial investigation revealed Kenneth Wherry, 46, and Lavondia Wherry, 49.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 803-581-5131. More details will be released as it becomes available.

