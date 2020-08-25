Carolina Poly fire is out, health leaders monitor for any environmental damage

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Emergency officials in Chester County say a fire at Carolina Poly is out, but could smolder for days.

Five fighters were hurt battling the blaze Monday, but all have been released from the hospital. Fire departments from across South Carolina and North Carolina responded to the blaze that burned for nearly 25 hours.



FOX 46 has been investigating Carolina Poly since the fire broke out. The plant has a fairly clean record since opening in 2017. OSHA records show in April of last year an outside contractor was killed rehanging a fire blanket in the ceiling.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office said no employees at the plant were hurt in the fire Monday.



FOX 46 spoke with a man whose fiancé works at the plant and has been worried about her safety.

“When she told me about it I said look if the same thing happened in Texas it can happen here. Just be safe, work, do your job and everything. Main thing I said, just get out of the building safely,” said James Hinson.

The fire Hinson is referring to is one at a Poly America plant outside Dallas, Texas. Carolina Poly is a subsidiary of Poly America. Both plants make plastic trash bags and sheeting. Investigators believe the cause of the Dallas fire was a downed power line.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire in Chester, which burned plastic, pallets and oil in an area behind the main facility.

Leaders from DHEC and the EPA say they will continue to monitor air and water in Chester, but so far tests have come back negative for contamination.



Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles Monday and was even captured on camera be several passengers flying in and out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

“I could see the smoke and ash as I was in the town of Chester. When I was on the way back from work I was probably 6 or 7 miles away when I first seen the smoke,” said Ricky Pickett.

At times the thick, black smoke billowed into the air casting a dark, storm like cloud over Chester. Although the plume looked unhealthy, FOX 46 spoke with a chemical engineer who agrees with the EPA’s findings that everything is safe so far.

“Again if it was just pure polyethylene you’re going to see some ash, but it shouldn’t be too much of a major concern. Obviously you don’t want that stuff going into the atmosphere anything burning if you can prevent that,” said Thomas Henning, who used to be a chemical engineer.

Right now the goal is to prevent a large fire like what happened at Carolina Poly from happening again. Investigators haven’t given any indication when a cause could be released, but SLED is also assisting in the investigation.

