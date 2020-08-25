Air and water quality pass tests in Chester plastic plant fire, officials say

Emergency officials remained on the scene on Tuesday of a massive fire that broke out at a plastic manufacturing plant and has since been contained in Chester County.

Five firefighters were injured, four from heat-related illness. One suffered a foot injury. All have since been released from the hospital and are in good condition, local officials said on Tuesday.

The fire began Monday at a Poly America subsidiary. The Chester plant makes plastic garbage bags.

Officials said late Monday that the fire had been contained. DHEC performed air quality tests Monday evening and said they found no evidence of air hazards, which could have prompted further evacuations. Water was also checked and no contamination was found there either.

Local officials urged local residents to stay indoors until the fire was contained.

Officials say overnight rain helped smolder the fire, which is continuing to be monitored by the EPA and DHEC.

SLED and the Fire Marshall are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.

