CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people were arrested Monday after an investigation into the ill treatment of animals at a rescue in Chester County uncovered 54 cats.

According to Chester County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and animal control executed a warrant at a home on Pall Mall Road, known as an organization, called Cat’s Paw Rescue South Carolina. Sadly, at least one cat has died since Friday.

Investigators arrested Channing Collinge, Evelyn Collinge III, and Christine Collinge. All three were charged with felony ill treatment of animals.

If you would like to help the cats that were rescued, you are asked to make donations to the Chester County Animal Control such as Floriflora for cats, pee pads, and cat litter. Call (803) 385-6341 for more information.