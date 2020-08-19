$40K worth of stolen equipment recovered in Chester County

A large amount of stolen construction equipment from a victim in Chester County has been recovered, local officials say.

Officers responded to calls regarding the theft on Sunday from a construction site. Detectives were able to identify Walker Thompson, Danny Britten Jr., and Cody Harris as the suspects in the theft. It was discovered that the items were worth about $40,000 and were taken to Union and Harris counties and sold. Investigators used the items’ serial number to track down the products.

All three men have been arrested and face multiple charges including larceny.

