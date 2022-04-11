CHESTER COUNTY, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A murder suspect is being sought following a deadly shooting in Chester over the weekend, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Deputies were patrolling an area near Saluda Street in the Eureka Mill community Saturday night around 11 p.m. when they overheard gunshots.

27-year-old Chester resident Quentin ‘Leo’ Williams was found on the ground outside a home on 3rd Street suffering from gunshot wounds. Williams was transported by Medic to MUSC Chester where he was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses told deputies the victim was outside alone when gunshots were overheard. Deputies said multiple shell casings were found on the ground.

There is no motive given in the shooting and no mention of an arrest and this remains an active investigation.