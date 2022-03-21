CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed on I-77 when a tractor-trailer and another vehicle traveling in the same direction were both involved in an accident, South Carolina Highway Patrol said on Monday.

Troopers responded to calls regarding the accident around 7 a.m. Monday, March 21, on I-77 northbound, five miles south of Richburg.

An initial investigation revealed a Dodge utility vehicle and tractor-trailer were both traveling northbound and the Dodge struck the tractor-trailer in the rear, according to SC Highway Patrol.

The driver of the dodge was killed. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured, troopers said.

There is no mention of charges and this remains an active investigation.