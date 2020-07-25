1 dead in possible home invasion in Chester

Detectives are investigating an overnight murder in Chester County.

Officers responded to calls regarding a murder around 2 a.m. near Curry Road in the Edgemoor neighborhood.

Deputies found one person dead inside the residence and say there were signs of a home invasion.

There is no suspect at this time.

SLED, Chester Sheriff, and the coroner’s office were among the divisions that responded to the scene.

This remains an active investigation.

