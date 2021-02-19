Chesterfield County meatpacking plant goes up in flames

CHERAW, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Multiple crews are battling a large fire at the Cheraw Packing Plant in east Chesterfield County Friday, according to emergency officials.

Chesterfield County Emergency Management said fire crews responded from 10 stations, including from nearby Marlboro and Darlington Counties, when the blaze started early Friday morning.

The meatpacking plant is a small facility on Highway 1 just outside of Cheraw where beef and chicken are processed.

Officials said the building’s roof has collapsed.

The fire started before the plant opened this morning, so one was inside.