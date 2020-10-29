U.S. Marshals searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man in N.C.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSPA) – The U.S. Marshals officials said they need help locating a “dangerous fugitive” who is wanted for violating the conditions of his supervised release and drug trafficking crimes.

“Louis Forney is a dangerous fugitive and federal, state, and local law enforcement officers have made apprehending this fugitive a priority” said U.S. Marshal Greg Forest for the District of Western North Carolina.

The agency said Louie Forney, aka RAH, has a criminal history that includes robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession with intent to distribute cocaine. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Forney is about 6′ 3″ tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds, according to the agency.

Anyone with information regarding is location is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102 or click here to submit a tip. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading directly to his arrest.

He is also wanted by the ATF and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.