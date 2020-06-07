U.S. Marine Corps orders removal of Confederate flags

The United States Marine Corps has ordered the removal of all displays of the Confederate battle flag in public places on bases. The amendment was signed and made officials on Friday.

The letter directed commanders to identify and remove the flag within workplaces, common access areas, and public areas, on a base.

Excluded are license plates, works of art, Confederate soldiers’ grave sites, and educational purposes.

Today, the Marine Corps released guidance on the removal of public displays of the Confederate battle flag.



MARADMIN 331/20: https://t.co/WLW4m70LW1 pic.twitter.com/TKoYJUL7Vo — U.S. Marines (@USMC) June 6, 2020

The release was authorized by Lieutenant General John Broadmeadow, Director, Marine Corp Staff.

