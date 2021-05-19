U.S. House votes to form commission to investigate Capitol riot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- In a largely party-line vote, the U.S. House of Representatives voted Wednesday to create a commission to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol attacks.

Sponsors of the bill, a Republican and Democrat, say the commission will be modeled after the 9/11 commission.

“We had people scaling the capitol, hitting the capitol police with steel pipes in the head. And we can’t get bipartisanship. What else has to happen in this country?” said Rep. Tim Ryan (D) Ohio, in an impassioned speech on the floor.

The FBI has arrested more than 400 people nationwide for their roles in the riots. That includes at least six people in South Carolina and 12 in North Carolina.

Wednesday, the FBI released new videos showing the shocking violence at the Capitol.

One video shows a man trying to rip off a Capitol Police Officer’s gas mask. The suspect then picks up a tactical baton and begins hitting officers. “I’ll kill you!” the man screams in the video.

In a second video, a man wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat is showing punching an officer while wearing metal knuckles.

The FBI is hoping someone will recognize the men and turn them in.

“If it was an insurrection, it was the worst example of an insurrection in mankind. It was a riot and it was a mob. And it was significant,” said Rep. Dan Bishop (R) Charlotte.

Bishop was joined by every Republican member of the North Carolina delegation in voting against the commission. In South Carolina, Rep. Tom Rice of Myrtle Beach was the only Republican to vote for it.

The bill’s future remains unclear.

Wednesday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell came out against the proposal, calling it “slanted and unbalanced.”