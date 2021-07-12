U.S. Education Secretary visits Johnson C. Smith to stress importance of HBCUs

CHARLOTTE— U.S. Secretary Miguel Cardona, and Representative Alma Adams, toured Johnson C. Smith University Monday afternoon.

Cardona stressed the importance of historically black colleges and universities, which is why he and Adams visited Johnson C. Smith.

The pair sat down for a doubtable conversation with students and educators to hear about the needs and challenges on HBCU campuses.

President Biden’s Build Back Better plan includes $45 billion in investments for HBCUs, which students and faculty at Johnson C. Smith say is truly needed.

“The students in HBCUs deserve the same high-quality experience as any other student in facilities that are top-notch, state of the art, [Rep. Adams] is really advocating for that and we need to make sure that as part of the American Rescue Plan, the American Families Plan, and support that we provide to our HBCUs, you have the ability to do that,” U.S. Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona, said.

North Carolina has more HBCUs than any other state in the Country and Adams said they have been historically under-resourced.