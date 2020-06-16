U.S. Department of Transportation awards nearly $35 million for I-77 exit to Panthers new facility

York County just scored a touchdown worth several million dollars. The U.S. Department of Transportation is giving about $35 million dollars towards a project that will add an exit to I-77 giving access to the new Panthers facility.

The money will be used to build up what’s expected to be a very busy area once the facility is built.

New exits on I-77 aren’t considered an average construction project, but SCDOT officials say a new exit is needed here in Rock Hill to help elevate the added traffic from the planned Panthers practice and entertainment facility.

The exit will be between the Cherry Road and Dave Lyle Boulevard exit. There will be multiple lanes, exiting directly into the practice facility or in the opposite direction onto Paragon Way and the Riverwalk Business Park.

Construction could start by the end of this year. SCDOT says the price tag could be as much as $90 million.

SCDOT had a three weeks public comment period back in January for the project, but those comments haven’t been released yet. Construction could take up to two years, with completion in 2022.