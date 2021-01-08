U.S. Capitol police officer injured in riots dies

WASHINGTON (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- US Capitol Police say the officer seriously injured while responding to the riots has died.

The agency put out a statement just after midnight on Friday saying that Officer Brian D. Sicknick passed away around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7 due to injuries sustained while on-duty.

Sicknick was physically engaging with rioters before returning to his division where he later collapsed, according to Capitol police. Officials say he had been hit in the head with a fire extinguisher.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and later succumbed to his injuries.

“The death of Officer Sicknick will be investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch, the USCP, and our federal partners,” the statement read.

Officer Sicknick served with the Capitol Police for 13 years and most recently had served in the Department’s First Responder’s Unit.

“The entire USCP Department expresses its deepest sympathies to Officer Sicknick’s family and friends on their loss, and mourns the loss of a friend and colleague,” the agency said. “We ask that Officer Sicknick’s family, and other USCP officers’ and their families’ privacy be respected during this time.”

On Thursday, outlets were reporting that the officer was on life support and they were waiting for their family before removing them.

The agency said that several officers were injured and some hospitalized after the unrest Wednesday.

