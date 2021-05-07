Two years after filing lawsuit, family of Hispanic man killed by CMPD appears in court

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- It’s been more than three years since Ruben Galindo was shot and killed by CMPD officers at an apartment complex in northeast Charlotte. The family filed a lawsuit against CMPD and the City of Charlotte in 2019 claiming a language barrier played a big part in his death.

On Sept. 6, 2017, Galindo called 911. He told the dispatcher he wanted to turn himself in because he was paranoid he was being followed by police. He also told the dispatcher he had a gun, but it didn’t have bullets and admitted to drinking or doing drugs.

CMPD body cam video released shortly after the fatal shooting shows Galindo in his doorway holding something in his hand.

About three to four seconds later, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers begin to shout orders in a mix of Spanish and English. One of the officers gave commands in a mixture of Spanish saying “manos,” meaning hands four times before telling Galindo to put the gun in his left hand down.

Moments later, gunshots ring out and 30-year-old Galindo falls to the ground outside his northeast Charlotte apartment.

There is some controversy over the fact that CMPD knew a Spanish-speaking officer was on the way but they failed to wait, confronting Galindo instead. However, the gun in his hand outside was argued about the most because, as the judge noted, the 911 operator told Galindo several times to leave it in the house.

In court, a shocking revelation from Galindo’s attorney was what Galindo may have been thinking when he brought the gun outside. The shooting was Sept. 6 and Galindo had a court date for a gun charge scheduled for Sept. 9, so his lawyer argued that perhaps Galindo thought he needed to have the evidence during the surrender.

“’If I leave it inside, how will I know where it is?’ Because I think he knew he’d have to surrender it,” said S. Luke Largess, the Galindo family attorney. “He thought maybe he’d have to present it. I don’t know. The problem is he’s dead. There are all these things we don’t know, we’ll never know.”

In court, both sides were seeking what’s called a summary judgment. It essentially means there are no issues of fact in dispute so a judge should rule on either side’s behalf.

The family is suing for negligence, infliction of emotional distress, and wrongful death.

The city claims the family hasn’t proven their claims and they say Galindo was partly negligent because he was intoxicated with a blood alcohol level at .23 and refused the orders to put his firearm down.