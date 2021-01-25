Two suspects wanted in robbery of Charlotte jewelry store

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – CMPD is asking for assistance in identifying two suspects that were involved in an armed robbery that took place in Uptown Charlotte on Jan. 21.

The suspects entered the Smart Pawn & Jewelry store located on 7025 South Blvd. on Jan. 21 around 8 p.m. armed with weapons.

Personal property was taken from the business.

The first suspect is a heavyset black male that is approximately 5’10. The second is a thin black male that is 5’11. Both were seen leaving in a vehicle that was late found unoccupied.

Detectives believe the two may have been involved in multiple robbery cases.

CMPD’s Armed Robbery Unit asks anyone in the community who knows the suspect pictured below to call 9-1-1. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.