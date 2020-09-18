Two South Carolina children taken from their bedroom in the night

AIKEN, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Police are searching for two brothers from Aiken, South Carolina after they were taken from their bedroom sometime Thursday night, according to the City of Aiken.

Aiken Public Safety said the two boys, Matthew and Jerry Kinman, were abducted from 53 Deerwood Court.

Matthew is described as a white male, 4-feet tall and 91 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Jerry is described as a white male, 4-feet tall and 55 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Aiken Public Safety is also looking for 31-year-old Nancy Christina Kinman who is wanted for questioning about where the two young children could be.

Nancy is described as a white female, 5-feet-2-inches tall, and 185 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes.

Kinman is known to drive a maroon 2005 Toyota Camry with a South Carolina tag SIY391.

Anyone with information is asked to call Aiken Public Safety immediately at 803-642-7620 or 911.

