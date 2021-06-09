Two S.C. death row inmates team up to fight against state’s execution methods

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two South Carolina death row inmates are fighting their executions through every level of the court system from county to state and today, federal.

Brad Sigmon and Freddy Owens have spent approximately twenty years on death row for separate unrelated murders. They joined together to combat the new bill Governor Henry McMaster signed into law by suing the Governor as well as the South Carolina Department of Corrections Director Bryan Stirling.

The new law makes the inmate choose between electrocution or firing squad if lethal injection drugs are not available. The conundrum is the firing squad has yet to be formed, and there are no lethal injection drugs available, so the only option is the electric chair.

Prior to this new law, inmates could choose between lethal injection or electrocution.

Today, Sigmon and Owens, represented by the nonprofit organization Justice 360, argued in South Carolina’s federal court that electrocution violates the Eight Amendment to the US Constitution in that it constitutes cruel and unusual punishment.

Lawyers for the governor pointed out the United States Supreme Court has consistently upheld the constitutionality of the electric chair.

The judge adjourned without rendering a decision. However, one is expected soon since Sigmon’s execution is scheduled for June 18 and Owens for June 25.