Two men shoot and kill each other during financial transaction in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two men shot and killed each other during a financial transaction in Rowan County early Friday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident began around 2:15 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22, when Salisbury Police were called to the ER at Novant Medical Center in reference to a gunshot wound victim. A young man in his late teens or early 20s was being treated at the hospital, they said.

The young man was being transported via helicopter from the ER to another hospital when he passed away shortly after the helicopter took off, authorities said.

Officers were able to determine the shooting occurred somewhere in Rowan County and notified the sheriff’s office and NC SBI.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m., a second deceased young man, thought to be in his teens, was located on Grove Street in Salisbury, near the hospital. Investigators determined the shooting occurred in a driveway along Woodleaf Road in Woodleaf, North Carolina.

Detectives believe the two met each other in the driveway with the intention of completing a financial transaction. The two got into the backseat of a vehicle, and after an argument, a gunfight began between the two, with each person being shot by the other.

Both young men were taken by private vehicles toward the hospital, but one passed away before reaching the ER and was left on Grove Street in Salisbury. The other made it to the hospital, but died while being treated for the gunshot, the sheriff’s office said.

This case remains active and ongoing. Anyone with further information on this incident is asked to call Lt. Rodney Mahaley at 704-216-8711 or 1st. Sgt. Oliver Greene at 704-216-8686 or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.