Two men arrested Saturday after woman killed in east Charlotte

June Kennard Brantley (left) and Troy Ricardo Privette Jr. (right) were arrested in connection to the homicide of Ashly Marquez.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Two men were arrested in connection to a homicide of a woman in east Charlotte on Saturday afternoon, CMPD says.

Shortly at 4 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a welfare check near the 330 block of Biscayne Drive when they located a deceased female.

30-year-old Ashley Marie Marquez was identified as the victim.

Concord Police Department assisted in the initial investigation and after an investigation, two suspects were found in the case.

Two 31-year-olds, June Kennard Brantley and Troy Ricardo Privette Jr.were taken into custody for questioning.

Brantley was charged with 1st Degree Murder and concealing a death, and Privette Jr. was charged with accessory after the fact of murder and concealing a death.

The investigation is still active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.  Detective Jones is the lead detective assigned to this case.  

