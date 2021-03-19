Two lucky winners split $1.6 million Cash 5 jackpot on St. Patrick’s Day

Two lucky North Carolinians hit the record-high Cash 5 jackpot on St. Patrick’s Day!

The jackpot totaled $1,648,320, making it the second highest jackpot ever in game history.

One lucky winner purchased their ticket at the M & H Express of Garner on West Garner Road in Garner. The other winning ticket was purchased through Online Play.

Both tickets matched all five white balls in Wednesday’s drawing, 15-16-17-19-37. The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598.

The winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes.

Carolina Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night.

