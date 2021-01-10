Two killed in mobile home fire Sunday morning, Rowan Fire says

ROCKWELL, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two people were killed in a mobile home fire on Sunday morning, Rowan Fire said on Twitter.

Rockwell Rural Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 147 Doublethub Road near Organ Church Road around 11:30 a.m.

