Two killed in mobile home fire Sunday morning, Rowan Fire says

ROCKWELL, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two people were killed in a mobile home fire on Sunday morning, Rowan Fire said on Twitter.

Rockwell Rural Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 147 Doublethub Road near Organ Church Road around 11:30 a.m.

Rockwell Rural FD is on scene of a working structure fire, 147 Doublethumb Rd, near Organ Church Rd, Rockwell. @fire71man #RowanNCFire — Rowan County CFP387 (@CFP387) January 10, 2021

