3 children shot in two separate incidents in Statesville, city council members say

STATESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Three children were shot in two different shootings Monday evening, two city council members have confirmed to Fox 46.

Two kids were first shot in a drive-by on the 1300 block of Wilson Lee Boulevard in Statesville and the third child was shot less than hour later on 4th Street at New Bern Avenue.

Statesville Police Department is currently leading the investigation on scene and Iredell County Sheriff’s Office says they were on scene assisting.

