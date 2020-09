CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two people were injured in a serious crash on Interstate 77 Monday morning that shut down southbound lanes near I-485 at exit 19.

Officials said two people were taken to the hospital. One suffered life-threatening injuries.

Drivers could take Statesville Road/US 21, Old Statesville Road/NC 115 or Beatties Ford Road as alternative routes. Express lanes are open and one general-purpose lane has reopened.

